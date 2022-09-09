Jersey politicians pay tribute to the Queen
The Jersey government has held a special meeting to honour the life of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Queen passed away on Thursday afternoon aged 96 at her Scotland home in Balmoral.
During her 70-year reign, the late monarch was served by 13 lieutenant-governors, nine bailiffs and five chief ministers of Jersey.
The government meeting began at 15:05 BST, starting with a one-minute silence led by the Bailiff Sir Timothy Le Cocq.
It was set to hold its first official political meeting of the term next Tuesday but has postponed it to Tuesday, 20 September to honour the period of mourning.
Members of the government were invited to offer their condolences during the meeting.
Chief Minister Kristina Moore earlier said the Queen was an "inspiration to many islanders".
Chair of the Privileges and Procedures Committee Karen Shenton Stone said that islanders were feeling "a great sense of emptiness".
'A life like no other'
She said: "Someone so constant in our lives is gone.
"Her Majesty's most recent visit was made in 2005 to mark the 60th anniversary for our Liberation from the German occupation, during that visit she said to the bailiff, 'I'm delighted to be able to join you for these celebrations, may I express a hope that your freedom which you're celebrating today will continue to inspire you in the years ahead'.
"And I feel she has inspired us with her steadfastness, quiet strength and her unwavering dedication to her country," she added.
"Our island is founded on a devotion to public service and our community, and Her Majesty's life is founded on these principles. Hers was a life of dignity, a life of diplomacy and a life like no other."
Deputy Kirsten Morel told members of the States that Jersey Heritage would open Gorey Castle to the public for free over the weekend so they could view a holographic portrait of Her Majesty, commissioned by the island in 2004.
He said: "Equanimity is a stunning portrait that catches the lightness of the Queen in a most unusual manner for royal portraits.
"The use of a holographic medium brings a depth to the picture that reflects the depth of Her Majesty's own character and undoubted wisdom and her constant calm during all times, no matter how destructive events may have been.
"People may view this unique portrait of our beloved Queen and pay their respects within the building that has represented the island's allegiance to the crown through so many centuries."
'The mother of this island'
Deputy Ian Gorst likened the loss of the Queen to that of a family member.
"Of course she embodied the 'otherness' of monarchy, and yet each one of us here, and all islanders and millions around the world feel as though she was a person that we knew, and we feel today as though we have lost a mother, a grandmother, or a great grandmother, because she was indeed the mother of this island and her islands," he said.
Leader of Reform Jersey Deputy Sam Mezec said grief was felt collectively across the island.
"The sense of grief and loss that we feel at a time like this is both collective and deeply personal, but it's also tempered by a huge feeling of gratitude, for a life well lived and a blue print to service and selflessness that can be a model for all us as well as one of hope for the inevitable challenges in the future," he said.
'Raising status of women'
Deputy Helen Miles said Her Majesty had promoted "women's leadership" during her reign.
She said: "In a personal capacity, I'm sure that I would not be standing in this assembly today were it not for Her Majesty.
"Her commitment to raising the status of women across our community and indeed the Commonwealth meant that we had both a champion and a role model.
"Her values, trust, honesty, integrity and, above all, community have influenced my life, whether as a young girl in the Brownies and Girl Guides, where I promised to serve my Queen and my community and help other people, to my charity work, to the oaths of office in relevant public service roles.
"I hope that young women today will come to understand the very important role that our Queen had in promoting women's leadership during her long and prosperous reign."
