Jersey Pride scaled back after Queen's death
Jersey's Pride events have been scaled back following the death of the Queen.
Channel Islands Pride said it had cancelled a march through St Helier as a mark of respect.
A one minute silence was held at 15:00 BST, with some added events focusing on "the many positive changes" the LGBTQ+ community saw during the Queen's reign.
The Pride Village opened to islanders at People's Park at 14:30 BST, with revised events including a celebration of the Queen's life.
Christian May, director of Pride, said the event would bring islanders together.
"What we want to use pride for now is for people to gather together as a community, because that's what pride is about, to reflect on the life of Her Majesty and to celebrate it, we don't want to upset people, actually, we want to bring them together in a positive way."
Faith leaders are also due speak at the event about the Queen's legacy and there will be a choral tribute.
Channel Islands Pride said the Queen's reign saw "significant progress in securing rights for LGBTQ+ individuals".
"Her Majesty was an inspiration to those who selflessly devote their time and energy to supporting others, and to members of the diverse communities that make up the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth," it said.
"We hope that the event can be shared by all the community who wish to celebrate the life of Her Majesty, the progress of LGBTQ+ rights during her 70 years on the throne, and to welcome the reign of His Majesty King Charles III."
