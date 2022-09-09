Queen Elizabeth II: Jersey pays tribute
Jersey's chief minister says the Queen will remain "an inspiration to many islanders" in a tribute following her death.
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.
She died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.
A 96-gun salute from Glacis Field, at Fort Regent, will take place at 13:00 BST to mark her death.
The Queen visited Jersey six times, and was served by 13 Lieutenant-Governors and nine Bailiffs.
The government will hold a special States sitting at 15:05, starting with a one-minute silence led by the Bailiff, followed by members who wish to pay tribute.
Islanders are invited to record their thoughts in 14 special books of condolences based at the Royal Court, all parish and public halls and the Office of the Lieutenant-Governor from 12:00.
People can also leave flowers at the steps of the Royal Court.
Chief Minister Kristina Moore said: "Ministers and officials across government are today sharing the profound sadness felt by islanders at the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
"Her Majesty visited the island on six occasions, first as Princess Elizabeth in 1949 when she attended a special sitting of the States Assembly held in the Royal Square and, most recently, for the island's 60th Liberation Day celebrations in 2005."
Ms Moore said islanders knew Her Majesty as "La Reine, Notre Duc", translated to "the Queen, Our Duke", honouring the 1,000-year relationship between the Crown and the island.
"Millions around the world have admired her strength of character, her sense of duty and her steadfast commitment to the British family and the Commonwealth upon which her legacy is imprinted.
"Her Majesty's reign and her devotion to public service remains an inspiration to many islanders," Ms Moore said.
Acting Lieutenant-Governor The Bailiff Sir Timothy Le Cocq said islanders would respect the "private time of grief" for the Royal Family.
He said: "There will be time in the days and weeks to come, to reflect on all of that but today we can only feel the sadness, of the loss of a person who has been a constant presence in our lives, and who is held in this island in such great esteem and affection.
"We should also remember that this is also a private time of grief for the Royal Family and our thoughts and prayers are with them now as they come to terms with the loss of a mother and grandmother."
Mr Le Cocq asked all public places of entertainment, sports fixtures and public events to observe a one-minute silence ahead of commencement.
The Dean, Very Reverend Mike Keirle, said Her Majesty would be remembered with "great affection" by the faith communities of Jersey.
He said: "Her Majesty set an extraordinary example of public service throughout her life, as well as the challenge to make consistency and constancy the key qualities of her reign, a monarch who was steadfast and dependable in a fast-changing world and who brought a sense of continuity and stability to our society.
"We join with others in expressing our thankfulness to God for her life and service to our island, our nation and the Commonwealth."
