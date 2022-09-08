Virtual reality dome installed at Plymouth's Derriford Hospital
- Published
A new virtual reality dome has been installed at a hospital in Plymouth.
It will allow people to experience the new urgent and emergency care centre which is set to be built at Derriford Hospital.
The centre is part of a government plan to build 40 new hospitals by 2030.
A spokesperson for University Hospitals Plymouth (UHP) said it has "brought the project to life" and would make a "huge difference" to patients and staff.
The project shows a film of the new centre which is projected across the dome.
During a virtual reality walk through, visitors can experience the flow of the building and staff can see what it would look like.
Nicola Collas, future hospitals programme lead at UHP, said: "Bringing the project to life in this way has really allowed everyone to see with their own eyes how this project will make a huge difference for patients, staff, and the community".
Future hospital director Stuart Windsor said: "We know there are increasing numbers of patients who need urgent and emergency care, so to see this new facility; the increased space it will offer for people who need it most, is brilliant."