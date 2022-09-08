Aircraft in Jersey could be powered by hydrogen
- Published
Aircraft in Jersey could be powered by hydrogen in a new partnership, airline bosses have announced.
Ports of Jersey, Blue Islands Limited and Universal Hydrogen have announced a "collaboration to transform aviation in the Channel Islands with clean hydrogen".
Bosses said the plan was for technology to convert Jersey's Blue Islands' aircraft to use hydrogen.
They hope it will be a step towards zero emissions for Blue Islands.
'Sustainable future'
Universal Hydrogen and Blue Islands Limited have signed a letter of intent outlining a plan to "employ Universal Hydrogen's aircraft conversion kits".
The agreement, which is subject to certification, technical and commercial conditions, includes the intent to purchase five of Universal Hydrogen's conversion kits, as well as fuel services to supply hydrogen without the need for changes to existing airport infrastructure.
Rob Veron, CEO of Blue Islands, said he was "committed to responsibly connecting our islands" as well as "a sustainable future".
He added: "Hydrogen-powered flights are a possibility. There remain steps to take, but we want to be part of the journey towards truly sustainable aviation."
Matt Thomas, CEO of Ports of Jersey, said: "Every airport has a hugely important role to play, and we will play ours.
"The speed of the innovation needed to achieve zero emission flights is incredible and it is gathering pace.
"This partnership aligns perfectly with our objectives and our commitment to ensure that Jersey plays its part in the decarbonisation of aviation."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.