Jersey minimum wage 'should go up to £10.10 an hour'
- Published
The main minimum wage rate in Jersey should increase to £10.10 an hour from 1 January 2023, the island's Employment Forum has recommended.
The new report is the forum's first since 2019 after it could not carry out its usual consultations in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The forum also recommended no interim increase to £10 an hour in October.
The social security minister used Covid powers to implement the current rate of £9.22 from January 2022.
The forum said its report and recommendations had been delivered to the social security minister "for her consideration".
The independent organisation also said it had recommended the abolition of the trainee year one and year two minimum wage rates.
This would mean, from 1 January 2024, Jersey "would have a single minimum wage rate which would apply to all employees above school leaving age".