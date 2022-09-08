Weaknesses in Jersey public service jobs oversight - report
Improvements are needed in the management of the body that oversees all public employees in Jersey, a report has found.
Comptroller and Auditor General Lynn Pamment said "weaknesses" remained in the management of the States Employment Board (SEB).
Ms Pamment said some progress had been made since a critical report in 2019.
But she said the "most significant recommendation" of that report had not been implemented.
This recommendation - relating to the need to fundamentally review the framework for the oversight of human resources of the States, involving both the SEB and the Jersey Appointments Commission (JAC) - had not been implemented.
Performance management
Ms Pamment highlighted issues with health and safety at work and with performance management.
She said there was "still work to be done to review and address the weaknesses in oversight of the management of the workforce" and pointed to "ambiguities and gaps in the current arrangements".
But Ms Pamment acknowledged that the publication of a People Strategy in November 2021 was "an important milestone in setting out the high-level objectives and a clear strategy".
