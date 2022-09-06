Jersey anti-bird flu measures to begin on Wednesday
- Published
Birdkeepers in Jersey must keep their birds housed from Wednesday to try to halt further outbreaks of avian flu.
The government of Jersey announced an island prevention zone following an increase in reports of confirmed avian influenza cases.
Enclosures must be covered with a "solid or impermeable roof" to prevent wild bird faeces from entering.
Deputy Jonathan Renouf said poultry must also be kept away from wild birds to protect both birds and livelihoods.
The Minister for the Environment said: "The virus is causing mass mortalities and suffering in flocks, and we must now step up measures island-wide to protect both the birds and the livelihoods of commercial farmers.
Disinfectant foot dips
"Bird flu has the potential to wipe out huge numbers of birds so we must act now to do everything we can to minimise the risks of infection. The key is keeping poultry away from contact with wild birds."
It is the second time the government has enforced bird flu restrictions on the island in 2022.
Birdkeepers should keep food and water stations away from vermin-proofed perimeter fencing, and must install Defra-approved disinfectant foot dips at entrances and exits.
Mr Renouf said imposing restrictions was not a "decision we have taken lightly", and urged bird keepers to follow "good biosecurity measures to help us ensure the situation doesn't further escalate".
On Friday, all poultry keepers were told they must register their flocks, regardless of size, by deputy chief veterinary officer Caroline Terburgh.
