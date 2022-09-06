Stamps to celebrate Jersey's traditional language
Jersey Post is issuing a set of stamps to celebrate Jèrriais, the traditional language of the island.
The six stamps and a miniature sheet with words and phrases in Jèrriais are being issued on Tuesday.
Few people speak Jèrriais today, but up until the 20th Century it was spoken by the majority of the population.
Jersey Post said the stamps were being released in 2022 to mark the beginning of the Unesco International Decade of Indigenous Languages.
Stamp artist Ron Mills said the artwork on the stamps featured "bespoke hand-drawn lettering and a description which fits with the style and shape of the background illustration".
Jersey Post's Jèrriais stamps will be available to buy from all branches of Jersey Post from Tuesday.
Other products, such as miniature sheets, souvenir sheetlets, first day covers and presentation packs will be available from the Jersey post offices at Broad Street and Rue Des Pres.
