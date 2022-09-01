Jersey launches autumn Covid booster scheme
Islanders eligible for a booster Covid jab are being invited to book by the government.
Those eligible will be offered the Autumn booster vaccine, set to target both the original strain of Covid-19 and the Omicron variant.
Islanders aged 80 and over and care home residents and staff will be the first group offered appointments.
The Deputy Medical Officer of Health said the booster would "offer greater protection" against the virus.
He said: "The booster will be offered as a bivalent vaccine which is able to target both the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.
"Vaccination protects against severe disease and hospitalisation and severe disease is more likely with increasing age and in immunosuppressed individuals, I therefore urge everyone that is eligible to book their booster dose to protect themselves this coming season."
Those also eligible to book include:
- Health and social care workers including carers aged 16 and over
- Those classified as a clinical risk groups and their household
- Islanders aged 50 and above
Appointments will be available from Tuesday 6 September.
