Jersey project to create or renew countryside paths
- Published
Groups, parishes and landowners are being asked to bid for funding to revamp old or create new countryside paths in Jersey.
The Countryside Access and Wellbeing project aims to "strategically link" paths across the island.
The project has been given £750,000 from the government's Covid-19 Health and Social Recovery Fund.
Successful applicants will be responsible for the creation and future maintenance of any paths.
Minister for the Environment, Deputy Jonathan Renouf, said: "We have seen through the pandemic that the countryside and ecology of the island offers an incredibly important resource, which can contribute to the personal wellbeing of islanders.
"The pandemic has brought people and communities together and it is important that we continue to build on these silver linings.
"We hope that this funding will bring islanders together to work on access projects that will have a positive impact on our beautiful island and on the ability of islanders to enjoy the natural world."
