Hosepipe ban: Jersey fire service warns islanders to avoid lighting fires
Jersey fire crews have reminded islanders to avoid lighting fires following the hosepipe ban.
Jersey Fire and Rescue said it had to use thousands of litres of water to extinguish a fire on Friday which had been lit to burn waste material.
Crews said using water to extinguish the blaze was the "only viable option".
The service said it wanted to remind the public water supplies are at a reduced level and fires should be avoided.
"The lighting of fires should be avoided to reduce the likelihood of a wildfire or further threat to water supplies," Jersey Fire and Rescue said.
Jersey's hosepipe ban came into force on Friday, for the first time since 2003.
