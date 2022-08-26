Concerns over rising bird flu cases in Jersey seabirds
- Published
A Jersey wildlife expert has said rising cases of bird flu among seabirds was adding to a growing list of problems they faced.
Jersey Wildlife reported several gannets had washed up on the beaches, suspected to have died from the virus.
Islanders spotted the dead birds along the shoreline south of St Helier, and at Greve D'Azette.
Curator of birds at Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust Glyn Young said it was another challenge for sea birds.
"If it stays in the seabirds and doesn't spread out of the seabirds it's still going to be awful, they're already having trouble with finding food, pollution in competition with human beings in the sea so it's really the last thing they needed," he said.
The government asked keepers to separate their poultry from wild birds to stop the flu spreading further due to the rising cases.
