Jersey review board to 'drive health care reform'
- Published
A review board is being set up in response to 61 recommendations about Jersey's health system.
Prof Hugo Mascie-Taylor, who produced the recommendations, said decision-making needed to be quicker and more transparent.
He said there were "substantial risks" to patient care and "urgent improvement" was needed.
Minister for Health and Social Services Karen Wilson said an independent review board would "drive reform".
In 2021, the Health Department asked the professor, senior clinical lecturer at Leeds University, to look into how Jersey's health system was being run.
His report said: "All the people and patients of Jersey, irrespective of their individual financial circumstances, need and deserve high quality, safe healthcare.
"Sadly, it is not possible to conclude that this is the current situation.
"The Government of Jersey, on behalf of the people of Jersey, must demand this service from Health and Community Services and its employees, and publicly and assertively support the organisation in achieving it."
Ms Wilson said an independent review board would "drive reform, improve governance and address the cultural, structural and practice issues affecting the quality and safety of the care provided".
She also asked chief executive officer Suzanne Wylie to "oversee and develop a turn-around plan" by the end of September 2022.
Ms Wilson said: "Whilst this report offers a sobering commentary on our health service, it also provides the impetus to bring about the change which many islanders believe is long overdue."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.