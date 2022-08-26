Hosepipe ban comes into force in Jersey
A hosepipe ban has come into force in Jersey for the first time since 2003.
Jersey Water said rainfall had been "exceptionally low since January".
People could face a fine of up to £2,000 if they use a hosepipe to do things such as water gardens, fill paddling pools or clean cars.
St Helier Parish has said it will "support efforts to save water". The ban does not apply to commercial and business customers.
A spokesperson for the parish said: "The constable has decided that it is important to support Jersey Water's efforts to preserve water stocks for islanders for the remainder of the summer, autumn and winter.
"The parish will therefore only be using water collected in our underground rain collection tanks to water plants in our parks if necessary, and will stop watering baskets and tubs around town next week."
Helier Smith, chief executive of Jersey Water, said the hosepipe ban would last for four months or less.
The company said reservoir levels were 10.5% lower than normal for the current time of year and, during the recent hot weather, the demand for water had been higher.
