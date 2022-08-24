War veteran celebrates 100th birthday in Jersey
A surprise party has been thrown for the 100th birthday of a World War Two veteran.
St Andrew's church community in Jersey threw the afternoon tea party to celebrate the centenary birthday of Tom Gillham.
He was born in Norfolk and served in North Africa and Italy and moved to Jersey after the war.
Mr Gillham said he was thankful for the event, and did not expect the celebration.
He said of the surprise party held in his honour: "This is all very very nice but I'm not worth any of this, I'm so grateful for this as on the other hand I've been on my own for some years."
Of the church community Mr Gillham said: "It's a wonderful place, I'm so pleased that I'm associated with a company that was built [nearly] 100 years ago, and I in my time here [helped] build this hall."
