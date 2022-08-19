Duo complete 121-mile triathlon challenge round Jersey
- Published
Two friends have swum, cycled and run around Jersey in a challenge.
Alun Roberts and Mark Grenyer did the 121.5 miles (195km) with a 30-mile (48km) swim, 44 miles (71km) on bikes and a 47.5-mile (76km) run.
They were raising awareness for Jersey Critical Care Survivors (JCSS) during the 28-hour challenge.
The two, accompanied by a small support crew of family and friends, said it was thought to have been the first time such challenge had been undertaken.
JCSS is a charity that supports people who have suffered problems after their discharge from intensive care.
Intensive care consultant Mr Roberts is a keen long-distance runner, but said it was the first time he had got out his road bike for four years and he had never swum as far.
'Some never recover'
The father of two boys admitted they nearly stopped the swim around the north coast as the swell was so strong.
He said: "My goggles were pulled off and, because of the swell, I threw up twice.
"I'm chuffed that I've done it; but there's no way I'm ever doing it again!"
Mr Roberts, deputy chair of JCSS, said he was determined to raise awareness of what it did.
Set up three years ago by a nurse, the JCSS helps people who have suffered physical, psychological or cognitive issues after leaving hospital.
The 42-year-old said: "Physically some people never recover following admission to intensive care.
"Some may have issues with their cognition, are unable to return to work, or have long-term problems with anxiety and depression."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.