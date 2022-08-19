National Trust for Jersey sells La Ronce cottage for £1.5m
- Published
Jersey's National Trust has sold a 17th Century cottage in St Ouen for £1.5m.
The money will be used for repairs and maintenance of La Vallette in St John and Les Côtils Farm in St Helier.
The trust, which bought La Ronce cottage in 1987, had considered selling the property in Route de Trodez 10 years ago.
Now the trust's council has accepted an unsolicited offer which was made last year from a local family.
Charles Alluto, CEO of The National Trust for Jersey said: "The time has come to move on and release significant equity to reinvest in some of the historic buildings generously gifted to us."
