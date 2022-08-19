Slipway parking on Jersey beaches 'risking lives'
- Published
Drivers who leave their vehicles on beach slipways in Jersey are risking lives, emergency services have warned.
Emergency crews have been delayed several times this summer because of the problem, which can make the difference between a "life-or-death" outcome, Ports of Jersey said.
The authority said the island's emergency services urged people to stick to the rules.
These include parking on one side of a slipway and only for a limited time.
Coastguards, fire fighters and paramedics said drivers have been parking on both sides at the Welcome slip, the Dicq slip and La Haule slip.
It has led to delays in launching the States of Jersey Fire and Rescue Service (SoJFRS) inshore lifeboats, and prevented emergency vehicles from taking paramedics onto the beach to treat casualties.
Dan Downey, coastguard and vessel traffic service manager, said: "This behaviour is putting people at risk. If we need to rescue people found unconscious in the sea, every second counts.
"If the emergency services cannot get to the casualty in good time, this life-threatening situation can become fatal.
"It really could be a life-or-death situation that you are creating by blocking the slipway."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.