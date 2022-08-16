Murdered Zsuzsanna Besenyei's cause of death 'unascertained'
An inquest in the case of murdered Zsusanna Besenyei has concluded no cause of death can be ascertained.
Jamie Lee Warn, 58, was convicted at Jersey's Royal Court in 2019 of Ms Besenyei's murder, at a retrial in 2020 and at a second retrial in 2021.
He was jailed for life on 23 March this year, and later refused further leave to appeal against his conviction.
Now, after four years, the inquest has concluded Ms Besenyei's medical cause of death cannot be ascertained.
Medical investigators found bruises and marks around her neck, but because of decomposition of her body in the days before she was found, there was not enough evidence for a clear conclusion.
At hearing earlier, Coroner Mark Harris offered his condolences to the family and friends of Ms Besenyei, saying: "I hope this will give some relief to the family after four years of legal proceedings."
