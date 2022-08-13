Moonlight Parade welcomed back after Covid break
Thousands of people turned out to welcome back the Moonlight Parade to Jersey, as part of the Battle of Flowers' 120th anniversary.
Crowds lined Victoria Avenue on Friday night to make the most of the event, which had not been held for the previous two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Floats that featured in the parade were illuminated and dancers also took part.
Organisers said the event was "close to a sell-out".
