Jersey Battle of Flowers returns for 120th year
- Published
The Jersey Battle of Flowers is returning for its 120th anniversary.
The annual flower festival was postponed for two years due to the pandemic, with the last event in 2019.
A total of 22 floats across Jersey's 12 parishes will take part, competing for the Prix d'Honneur, Prix d'Excellence and Grand Prix des Fleurs.
The day parade will start at 14:30 BST, with the Moonlight Parade taking place at 21:00 on Friday.
Chairwoman of the Battle of Flowers committee, Margaret Fitzgerald, said after "what seemed like such an age", the parade had returned.
"We've gone through a very tough few years but now is the time for us to hopefully put all this dreadful stuff to the back of our minds, move forward and look towards brighter and fonder memories on the horizon as we finally come together to celebrate one of our island's biggest and most loved summer spectacles," she said.
Floats will parade down Victoria Avenue, St Helier alongside dancers, carnival girls and marching bands.
"For the exhibitors taking part, this is the culmination of many months, and in some cases, years of dedication, passion and sheer hard work," Ms Fitzgerald said.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.