La Pulente fire on headland tackled by Jersey Fire & Rescue
A "large" headland fire has been tackled by four fire crews on Jersey.
Multiple reports of flames in the La Pulente area were received by Jersey Fire & Rescue, at about 21:00 BST on Sunday, firefighter bosses said.
Fifteen firefighters were present at the peak, tackling an area alight measuring about 50 x 10m (164 x 32ft).
The cause of the fire was under investigation, and Jersey Fire & Rescue re-issued a warning to the public amid hot weather.
Crew commander Simon Le Maistre said: "Due to the current spell of dry weather, and more forecast, it is important that members of the public take care when disposing of any hot materials."
