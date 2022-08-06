Ancient flint tool found during St Brelade excavation
- Published
Archaeologists have found an ancient flint tool during an excavation in St Brelade.
It was found during a three-week dig at La Cotte by students at University College London.
Dig leader Matt Pope said although they were still researching the age of artefacts, they believed the tool dated back to about 50,000 years ago.
The Prince of Wales in July became the patron of the project at the site, which he visited as a student in 1968.
Mr Pope said: "What we do is we date the sediments - we have taken some samples which will tell us how old the sediments are that contain these stone artefacts.
"We suspect that they will be less than 50,000 years old, maybe anywhere between 50,000 and 40,000 years ago, but we will have to prove that with some science."
Mr Pope said engineers were stabilising the cliff alongside the excavation, but there was no risk to the public.
The last time there was a dig in the west ravine was 82 years ago in 1940, "just days ahead of the German invasion", he said.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.