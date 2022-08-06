Jersey sees increase in home births for 2022
- Published
Home birth rates in Jersey have risen in the first six months of 2022, the government has confirmed.
New figures showed between 1 January and 30 June 2022, 24 women gave birth at home compared to a total of 38 homebirths in 2021.
Almost 60% of those who had home births knew one of the midwives prior to their labour commencing.
Lead for the community midwifery team Catherine Richardson said its home birth services continued to expand.
She said: "We can see the demand for home births have increased year on year with 10% of all pregnant women in Jersey requesting a home birth in 2021 and for the first six months of 2022, it is already 12.7%.
"This suggests that women feel safe and supported in their home birth planning."
A total of 5.8% of births have been home births in Jersey, compared to the UK's 2.4%.
More than 12% of pregnant women in Jersey planned to have a home birth, with 58% using a birthing pool.
"Homebirth is a safe and appropriate decision for women and babies, and we know it can decrease the incidence of complications in birth for example, caesarean sections, episiotomy rates, severe perineal trauma and haemorrhage," Ms Richardson said.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.