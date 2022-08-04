Jersey has to fill 72 teaching posts for new school year
Jersey schools are looking for 72 staff to teach in the island ahead of the new academic year.
Of the posts available, 35 are for teachers and the rest are for teaching assistants.
The figures were revealed in a letter from the Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Inna Gardiner.
She said interviews were underway, so the number of vacancies was likely to reduce this month ahead of the start of the autumn term on 5 September.
Deputy Gardiner is part of Jersey's new cabinet and her public letter was in answer to questions posed by Deputy Catherine Curtis, chair of the Children, Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel.
The teaching posts are spread across the education sector, with 33 at secondary level, 22 in primary schools, and three in further education.
Of 12 posts in the "Special" category, nine are for Jersey Music Service.
Although these are all listed as vacancies, they could be filled by teachers moving internally or changes within a school.
