Bailiff pays tribute to former first female constable
- Published
Jersey politicians have paid tribute to former States member Iris Le Feuvre MBE.
Mrs Le Feuvre, who died on Tuesday, began her career in politics in 1978, serving as a deputy for St Lawrence and as a member of the States for 22 years.
She was the first woman to be elected as a Constable in 1984, holding the post in St Lawrence until 1999 and retiring in 2000.
Full tribute will be paid by the States assembly after its summer recess.
The Bailiff Sir Timothy Le Cocq said she would remain a poignant figure in Jersey history.
He said: "During that time she was an active member of the assembly and served on a variety of committees, but it was as education president that she will be best remembered and it was during her tenure that the new Haute Vallée School was built to replace d'Hautrée."
'Proud Jersey woman'
The 93-year-old remained active in the community after her retirement and received an MBE in 2002 for her services to Jersey.
Chief Minister deputy Kristina Moore said the former politician "set an example" to all in the assembly today.
"Jersey is fortunate to have benefited from her many years of service and our community is diminished by her loss," she said.
The Le Feuvre family said her contribution to island life extended beyond her parish, with her greatest passion being "for her family".
They said: "She was a warm and fun-loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
"A proud Jersey woman who will be much missed, and an inspiration to all who knew her."
