Jersey tax cuts and benefits increased in mini-budget
Jersey's government has unveiled a plan to tax islanders less and give some people more money in benefits to help deal with rising living costs.
Ministers say their mini-budget will put more than £56m back into islanders' pockets by the end of 2023.
If the States Assembly agrees to the plan in September, there will be a 12% increase in the amount people can earn before they pay tax.
Pensioners and islanders on income support will be given more money.
The mini-budget includes:
- An above inflation increase of 12% in income tax thresholds and allowances, including child allowances, additional allowance and child care tax relief, from 1 January 2023
- Income tax threshold for a single person would be raised from £16,550 to £18,550
- A temporary reduction of 2% in social security contributions from 1 October to 31 December 2022
- Doubling the cost of living temporary scheme from £20 to £40 per person per month, from August to December 2022
Deputy Ian Gorst, minister for treasury and resources, said tax threshold changes meant a single person earning £10 an hour would see an increase in their take home pay of £520 next year.
A married couple, with two children, who are both earning £12 an hour, would be £1,243 better off.
Minister for social security, Deputy Elaine Millar, said: "My aim is to make sure we are continuing to support lower income islanders and giving them the additional help they need with the rising costs of living."
