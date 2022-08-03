Islanders asked to take part in Jersey community policing survey
- Published
Jersey's Community Policing Team wants to find out what issues matter most to islanders.
The team, which was set up in 2021, has been "responsible for a significant reduction in anti-social behaviour and crime".
But they say there is still more to do and they would like islanders to take part in a survey to tell them what is important to them.
Insp David Turnbull said the team hoped to build "trust and confidence".
"Working with the community in such proximity enables officers to better understand what's happening and approach problems in smarter ways with a mixture of general and targeted operations," he said.
"This can include attending resident groups, working with the business community and collaborating with partner agencies to reduce crime.
"We want to make our efforts meaningful to people, we want to publicise it and be accountable for what we do to keep building trust and confidence."
Since being established, the Community Policing Team, which has 19 officers, has conducted 30 specific initiatives, with 20 being successful, six partly and four unsuccessful.
The online survey is available in English, Portuguese, Romanian and Polish and can be accessed on the States of Jersey Police website.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.