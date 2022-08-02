Water play area in Jersey closed for maintenance work
The water play area at Coronation Park will be closed on Tuesday so planned maintenance work can be carried out
The Government of Jersey said it hoped the work would resolve an issue that had caused it to close several times.
The Infrastructure Department stressed it was normal procedure for any construction project to make alterations during any "snagging" period.
It has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the closure.
