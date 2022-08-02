Water play area in Jersey closed for maintenance work

New water play areaGovernment of Jersey
The government said it hoped the work would resolve the issue that had caused it to close several times recently

The water play area at Coronation Park will be closed on Tuesday so planned maintenance work can be carried out

The Government of Jersey said it hoped the work would resolve an issue that had caused it to close several times.

The Infrastructure Department stressed it was normal procedure for any construction project to make alterations during any "snagging" period.

It has apologised for any inconvenience caused by the closure.

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.