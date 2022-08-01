Passengers sleep in Jersey terminal due to ferry engine failure
A cancelled ferry service between two islands left passengers sleeping overnight in Jersey's harbour terminal.
Condor Ferries cancelled its Saturday sailing from Jersey and Guernsey and on to Poole, due to an "engine problem".
It said it could not help accommodate all passengers as there was little room in hotels due to "peak" holiday season.
Condor's operations director Elwyn Dop said a replacement service was put in place to help those travel on Sunday using its Commodore Clipper vessel.
He said: "We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to passengers following the cancellation of our high speed sailing to the UK on Saturday.
"Condor's port teams and customer contact centre worked tirelessly with passengers to change their plans, although it was not possible to accommodate everyone in hotels due to the short notice in peak season."
The ferry has since been repaired and is operating its normal services.
