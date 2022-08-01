Jersey medical graduates work at island hospital
Thirteen newly-qualified medical workers who studied in Jersey are now working at the island's hospital.
Twelve qualified as nurses and one as a midwife after three years of on-island studies.
The 13, who now work at Jersey General Hospital, started their studies in 2019 and had to learn online during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Chief nurse Rose Naylor said the course was "really important for workforce sustainability".
"I am really proud of the programmes that we are able to offer on-island and of all of our students who have gone on to get roles in Jersey," she said.
Ms Naylor said she hoped to see more people employed after similar courses in the future.
Newly-trained nurse Candy Benest said she had two children and would not have be able to get the qualification without the on-island course.
Ms Benest added the pandemic made studying "a lot harder".
