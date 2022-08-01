Police appeal for two men over three-car fire
Published
Police are looking to speak to two men in relation to a three-car fire.
Fire and police were called to a Victoria Avenue layby at 05:45 BST on Monday, where a "heavily alight" white Renualt van was found next to two other cars.
The van and an Audio TT were reported as "totally destroyed", alongside several other cars which suffered damage.
The force reported the fire as suspicious and opened an investigation.
The avenue was closed to westbound traffic as four firefighters put out the blaze.
The road and cycle track were reopened to traffic after about one hour.
Officers want to speak to two men, one in a white top and dark trousers and the other in a red top and blue shorts, in relation to the incident.
