Police appeal for two men over three-car fire

The men were spotted near the scene of the fire

Police are looking to speak to two men in relation to a three-car fire.

Fire and police were called to a Victoria Avenue layby at 05:45 BST on Monday, where a "heavily alight" white Renualt van was found next to two other cars.

The van and an Audio TT were reported as "totally destroyed", alongside several other cars which suffered damage.

The force reported the fire as suspicious and opened an investigation.

Police are investigating the incident and are looking for two men pictured in this photo and the one above

The avenue was closed to westbound traffic as four firefighters put out the blaze.

The road and cycle track were reopened to traffic after about one hour.

Officers want to speak to two men, one in a white top and dark trousers and the other in a red top and blue shorts, in relation to the incident.

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze

