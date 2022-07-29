Prolific inventors celebrated on new Jersey stamps
Scientific achievements including the electric light bulb are set to be celebrated on a new set of stamps in Jersey.
Jersey Post is marking 175 years since the birth of Alexander Graham Bell and Thomas Edison.
The set of six stamps will feature inventions of theirs that changed the world, including the telephone, the phonograph and the metal detector.
A small sheet of stamps will feature portraits of both inventors.
The stamps have been illustrated by artist Beatrice Garcia and will be issued by Jersey Post on Tuesday.
