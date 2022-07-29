Jersey spring booster jab to end Saturday

The spring booster programme will end on Saturday

Islanders eligible for the spring booster vaccine are being reminded they have until Saturday to get jabbed.

The spring booster programme is set to close to ensure a gap is created between it and the autumn booster programme.

Those eligible include islanders aged 75 and older and those older than 12 who are immunosuppressed.

Anyone waiting for a booster should make sure 12 weeks has passed since their last dose.

The Government of Jersey said the vaccine centre at Fort Regent would close at 12:30 BST on Saturday due to an event but islanders would still be able to attend the Rock-Up Clinic at St John's Parish Hall from 09:00 to 15:00.

