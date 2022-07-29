Jersey spring booster jab to end Saturday
- Published
Islanders eligible for the spring booster vaccine are being reminded they have until Saturday to get jabbed.
The spring booster programme is set to close to ensure a gap is created between it and the autumn booster programme.
Those eligible include islanders aged 75 and older and those older than 12 who are immunosuppressed.
Anyone waiting for a booster should make sure 12 weeks has passed since their last dose.
The Government of Jersey said the vaccine centre at Fort Regent would close at 12:30 BST on Saturday due to an event but islanders would still be able to attend the Rock-Up Clinic at St John's Parish Hall from 09:00 to 15:00.
