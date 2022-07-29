Seminars to be held on new anti-discrimination law
Companies in Guernsey are being offered free training courses to help them better understand upcoming discrimination legislation.
Experts selected by the States of Guernsey have created a website for training and resources.
Guernsey banned race, sexuality and disability discrimination in 2020, with the legislation expected to come into force next year.
Deputy Peter Roffey said the legislation was long awaited.
He said: "We know from talking to certainly third sector agencies on the front line that they do have instances of discrimination reported to them and if there's not that many, that's great, then the law won't be engaged that much.
"But we cannot carry on as one of the few places in the Western world that where actually it's not illegal to discriminate."
The training will be delivered by the Consortium - led by law firm Walkers and the Guernsey Institute, which provides post-16 education in the island.
Louise Misselke, from the Institute, said the Consortium website was easily accessible for anyone to sign up on.
She said: "It's a place where people can book onto the training that we're launching, we're hoping that obviously if you're an employer from any sector you're welcome to come on the training.
"Equally, if you're a service provider the legislation will cover you as well, so it's important that the training is for anyone actually on the island."
Businesses, voluntary groups and members of the public can attend the seminars.
A total of five modules will run between October 2022 and March 2023, delivered both in person and online.
