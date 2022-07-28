Lower qualification rate for Jersey compared to UK
Adults in Jersey are more likely to have no educational qualifications than people in the UK, the census shows.
Results from the 2021 government census show about 15% of people 21 years and over, left school with no certificates, compared to 8% in the UK.
The Jersey census takes place once every decade. The current one was completed in March 2021.
In April, the first results revealed the island's population had grown by more than 5,000 in 10 years.
In terms of education, the census found those with a high level degree increased from 34% in 2011 to 42% in 2021.
Ian Cope, Jersey chief of statistics, said: "There has been an improvement in the proportion of people with a high level degree or equivalent [in Jersey], that's gone up in the last decade which is good news."
The census also found 61% of managers, directors and senior officials in Jersey were men.
It also found women were more likely to be in the caring professions.
The census also revealed there were 68,000 private vehicles in Jersey in 2021, compared, in 2011, with just over 62,000.
Mr Cope said: "The number of cars per dwelling is slightly lower than the Isle of Man which is 1.56, but it's higher than the UK which is 1.24 cars per person.
"I think we do have quite a lot of cars per household but it's not the worst in the British Isles."
The census gives the States the most accurate and up-to-date estimate of the number of people and households in Jersey, asks questions about islanders and provides a snapshot of how people live.
