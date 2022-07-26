Jersey children's commissioner resigns
The first Jersey children's commissioner has resigned citing personal reasons.
Deborah Macmillan said she was sad to leave after serving in the role since 2018.
The role was created as one of the recommendations of the child abuse Jersey care inquiry.
The post will be filled on an interim basis by the commissioner's senior member for advice, support and investigation Andrea Le Saint.
Ms McMillan said: "This has been a very difficult decision to make, and it is with real sadness that I have resigned from my post as the island's first commissioner for children and young people.
"However, I can step back with the comfort of seeing what great progress we have been able to make in establishing the office, and indeed the beginnings of an island-wide culture, that better protects and promotes children's human rights."
Ms McMillan said she was proud of the work she would leave behind.
"I am immensely proud of what we have managed to achieve in the past four-and-a-half years, and of the fantastic team that I shall be leaving behind," she said.
Chief Minister Kristina Moore said Ms McMillan had acted as a "champion for the rights of children and young people", and president of the scrutiny liaison committee, deputy Sam Mézec, said she had made a "lasting impact on the island".
