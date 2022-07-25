Jersey woodland plan to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee
- Published
Related Topics
A new public woodland is planned in Jersey as part of a project to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
A planning application says the field near Grouville Parish Hall has been earmarked and has not been used for farming for 40 years.
The field is about one-and-a-half acres in size.
If approved, the parish hopes to invite different community groups to plant saplings there during the first weekend of November.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.