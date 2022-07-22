Attempted murder conviction after Jersey stabbing
A jury in Jersey has convicted a man of attempted murder over a stabbing in a town bar.
Paul Anthony Hadikin denied the charge but was found guilty in a Royal Court trial.
The court heard he left the Temple Bar on Stopford Road in St Helier on 3 December 2021 following an argument - before returning armed with a knife and attacking the man.
Hadikin is due to be sentenced on 31 October.
