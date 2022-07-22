Attempted murder conviction after Jersey stabbing

Jersey Royal Court
Jersey Royal Court heard Paul Anthony Hadikin left the Temple Bar on Stopford Road on the third of December last year following an argument - before returning armed with a knife and attacking the man

A jury in Jersey has convicted a man of attempted murder over a stabbing in a town bar.

Paul Anthony Hadikin denied the charge but was found guilty in a Royal Court trial.

The court heard he left the Temple Bar on Stopford Road in St Helier on 3 December 2021 following an argument - before returning armed with a knife and attacking the man.

Hadikin is due to be sentenced on 31 October.

