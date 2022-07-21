Jersey's Grainville School pupils help appoint trainee teachers
School pupils in Jersey have helped appoint five trainee teachers.
Six students at Grainville School joined the interview panel and asked the candidates why they wanted the job.
The placements will start in late October and the candidates will train to teach science, English, business and child development.
Trainees will be allocated to a department in two local schools for a major and minor placement.
They will also train alongside an experienced teacher with the support of a dedicated mentor for three school terms.
Head teacher Sue Morris said: "This was a great opportunity for our students to get involved in appointing the island's future teachers.
"They did an excellent job on the interview panel and investigated the candidates' motivations for becoming a teacher with real insight and challenge."
