Kevin Lewis remains Constable of St Saviour
Kevin Lewis will remain as Constable of St Saviour following a recount of the votes cast in Jersey's election in June.
The recount was called following concern that 460 votes had not been counted.
But the Royal Court heard there had been a "miscalculation" of the total number of votes cast.
The new results show Mr Lewis received two more votes than had been previously thought.
None of the Candidates, which was also on the ballot paper, received 12 more.
At the election on 23 June it was confirmed that Kevin Lewis had received 1,552 votes, and there had been 1,146 votes for None of the Candidates.
That would mean a total of 2,698 votes had been cast in the election for the Constable of St Saviour.
'Thorough recount'
But a document signed by the official overseeing the count at St Saviour's Parish Hall later showed 3,158 votes had been cast, a discrepancy of 460 votes.
Subsequently, the Royal Court ruled the ballot box should be unsealed and the votes should be recounted.
Attorney General Mark Temple QC told the court an "extremely thorough recount" was led by Advocate Matthew Thompson and took place on 18 July, lasting 90 minutes.
The new results, the court heard, showed that Constable Lewis received 1,554 votes while there were 1,158 votes for None of the Candidates.
Mr Temple confirmed a total of 2,712 votes were cast in the election.
Commissioner Michael Birt, presiding, said that during the initial count there had been a "miscalculation of the total number of votes cast".
Speaking outside the Royal Court after the details of the recount were announced, Mr Lewis said he was "delighted" to retain his seat in Jersey's States Assembly.
He added: "I will carry on for the next four years, building bridges and showing people that I can more than do the job."
