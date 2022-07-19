Drone flight trials to take place in Jersey
- Published
Drone flight trials will take place in Jersey as part of a £3.7m project that bosses say could lead the way for autonomous flights.
The UK government-funded Agile Integrated Airspace System (ALIAS) will test the "cutting edge" technology.
Digital Jersey and Ports of Jersey will be hosting a public Q&A session in September.
Ports of Jersey director Robin MacRae said it was exciting to be part of "game-changing technology".
'Ultimately' transport passengers
He said: "Two of our core strategic business objectives are building connectivity and investing in Jersey's future, and so ALIAS is a perfect fit for us."
Bosses said the aim was to "make the skies safer for all aviation, and ultimately enabling autonomous unmanned aircraft providing a better supply-chain and connectivity to the UK and Europe".
Digital Jersey CEO Tony Moretta said: "As an island, we can also benefit tremendously as end users.
"The project will see drone flight trials that will demonstrate the opportunities for us to use sustainable autonomous drone aircraft to help transport medical supplies, commercial cargo, and perhaps ultimately passengers at some point in the future."
