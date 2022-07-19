Extreme heat warning continues in Channel Islands
The Channel Islands face a second day of high temperatures after records were broken on Monday.
Jersey's new environment minister has said the States must prioritise the way people adapt to climate change after a high of 38C (100F) was recorded in St Helier on Monday.
The previous record for the islands was 36C (96.8F) in 2003.
Guernsey came close to matching its record on Monday and is expected to peak at 28C on Tuesday.
Public health officials urged people to stay out of the sun and drink plenty of water.
Jersey's Deputy Jonathan Renouf said the "desert-like temperatures" were "unprecedented" on the island and had "moved the need to tackle climate change into sharper focus".
He told the BBC: "We're going to have to do some serious adaptation in the island.
"We're going to have to make sure our water supplies are secure, we're going to have to deal with potentially more fires... sea level rise."
He added: "I think we're in a good position to solve this. We are a small community, we have good resources and we have foresight."
Temperatures are expected to drop on Wednesday as Atlantic winds replace hot winds from Europe.
