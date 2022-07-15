Assistant ministers appointed in new Jersey government

The Chief Minister, her cabinet, committee, scrutiny panel leaders and assistants ministers have all been officially sworn into office

The Chief Minister has announced which states members will serve as assistant ministers in her cabinet.

Kristina Moore appointed a "strong and diverse team" on Friday, including two assistant chief ministers.

Several ministers will hold more than one portfolio, with a potential of further appointments to be announced.

Ms Moore said the newly appointed cabinet members would "add to the talent and different perspectives" already seen in her council.

She said: "We will work together for the good of all Islanders to meet the challenges we face and to put Jersey back on track.

"This will be a government that will strive to be open, visible and accessible and will listen to all members of our community."

Ms Moore said assistant ministers would play a "central part in meeting these objectives" and would now embark on her 100 day plan.

The appointments are:

  • Assistant ministers to the Chief Minister: Constable Andy Jehan and Deputy Alex Curtis
  • Assistant ministers to the Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture: Deputy Lucy Stephenson and Deputy Alex Curtis
  • Assistant ministers to the Minister for Children and Education: Constable Richard Vibert and Deputy Louise Doublet
  • Assistant minister to the Minister for the Environment: Deputy Hilary Jeune
  • Assistant minister to the Minister for Health and Social Services: Deputy Rose Binet
  • Assistant ministers to the Minister for Home Affairs: Deputy Hilary Jeune and Deputy Louise Doublet
  • Assistant minister to the Minister for Infrastructure: Deputy Steve Ahier
  • Assistant minister to the Minister for Social Security: Deputy Malcom Ferey
  • Assistant ministers to the Minister for Treasury and Resources: Constable Richard Vibert, Deputy Elaine Millar and Deputy Steve Ahier

