Assistant ministers appointed in new Jersey government
- Published
The Chief Minister has announced which states members will serve as assistant ministers in her cabinet.
Kristina Moore appointed a "strong and diverse team" on Friday, including two assistant chief ministers.
Several ministers will hold more than one portfolio, with a potential of further appointments to be announced.
Ms Moore said the newly appointed cabinet members would "add to the talent and different perspectives" already seen in her council.
She said: "We will work together for the good of all Islanders to meet the challenges we face and to put Jersey back on track.
"This will be a government that will strive to be open, visible and accessible and will listen to all members of our community."
Ms Moore said assistant ministers would play a "central part in meeting these objectives" and would now embark on her 100 day plan.
The appointments are:
- Assistant ministers to the Chief Minister: Constable Andy Jehan and Deputy Alex Curtis
- Assistant ministers to the Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture: Deputy Lucy Stephenson and Deputy Alex Curtis
- Assistant ministers to the Minister for Children and Education: Constable Richard Vibert and Deputy Louise Doublet
- Assistant minister to the Minister for the Environment: Deputy Hilary Jeune
- Assistant minister to the Minister for Health and Social Services: Deputy Rose Binet
- Assistant ministers to the Minister for Home Affairs: Deputy Hilary Jeune and Deputy Louise Doublet
- Assistant minister to the Minister for Infrastructure: Deputy Steve Ahier
- Assistant minister to the Minister for Social Security: Deputy Malcom Ferey
- Assistant ministers to the Minister for Treasury and Resources: Constable Richard Vibert, Deputy Elaine Millar and Deputy Steve Ahier
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.