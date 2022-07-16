Reduced bus services continue in Jersey
Bus services in Jersey will continue to be affected by a "recruitment crisis", the company confirmed.
Libertybus said it had hoped return its full services again next week, but was low on staff due to drivers retiring, being unwell and changing career.
It asked users to check its social media pages to keep updated on cancelled and rescheduled journeys.
The director of Libertybus, Kevin Hart, apologised for the continued disruption.
Mr Hart said: "We have tried to keep the reductions in frequency to a minimum.
"We are continuing to do everything in our power to recruit staff - including offering free training for people to obtain their PSV drivers licence."
The company said it would "resume a full service as soon as we possibly can".
