Minor refurbishments to Havre des Pas outdoor pool
- Published
An outdoor public swimming pool in Jersey will be drained so that work can begin on minor refurbishments.
The sluice gates at the Havre des Pas outdoor poor in St Helier will be opened during low tide on Thursday in order to let water drain out.
Refurbishment work to the gates, toddler pool and diving platform will then be carried out before the gates are closed again on Friday.
The government's sports division will carry out the work.
There will be some minor rendering work around the seals of the new sluice gates, a grate in the toddler pool will be replaced and the diving platform ladder will be repaired.
The ladder area will be cordoned off until repairs are completed.
