Prince of Wales becomes patron of St Brelade site
- Published
His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales has become the patron of an "important restoration project" in Jersey.
Excavation work at the "ancient site" of La Cotte in St Brelade began again this week for the first time since the pandemic began.
Experts at the site, which was discovered in 1881, record and preserve Neanderthal behaviour from more than a quarter of a million years ago.
Jersey Heritage said the patronage was a "tremendous boost" to the project.
Chief Executive Jon Carter said: "We are incredibly grateful to The Prince of Wales for accepting our invitation to become Patron of Jersey Heritage's La Cotte de St Brelade archaeological project."
The Prince of Wales took part in excavations at La Cotte in 1968 with Cambridge University.
"We are delighted The Prince of Wales has reaffirmed his connection with the site," added Mr Carter.
"It is an honour to have him as patron as we embark on this new chapter for La Cotte, which we hope will help to draw attention to its international significance."
Archaeologists are due to embark on a three-week project to discover more about the site's Ice Age past.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.