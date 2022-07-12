Jersey's Les Quennevais School to close due to hot weather
- Published
Students will be sent home early from a new £40m secondary school in Jersey as it is expected to be too hot to open.
Les Quennevais School's cooling systems are reportedly not able to keep the temperatures down in classrooms for the pupils.
Temperatures are expected to exceed 30C (86F) on Tuesday.
In June, the head teacher said ongoing issues with the air cooling system were "unacceptable" and had not been working since in was built in 2020.
Sarah Hague said an installation unit was meant to be fitted at the States-funded school in the Easter holidays, but it "was not done".
The States of Jersey has been contacted by the BBC for comment.