Supply issues impact Jersey Dairy's 2.5% one-litre milk
- Published
A shortage of cartons means some of Jersey Dairy's fresh milk will be unavailable in shops, the company has said.
Jersey Dairy said it was short of one-litre 2.5% fresh milk cartons after its supplier failed to make two deliveries.
Managing director, Eamon Fenlon, said the supplier was experiencing "increasingly difficult supply chain issues".
Mr Fenlon said two pallets would be picked up and driven to the island.
'Sincerely apologise'
He said: "Having not received the order on the 30 June as promised we contacted the supplier only to be told that due to the increasingly difficult supply chain issues they are experiencing, this order would not arrive in Jersey until Saturday 16 July.
"We anticipate that the retail shops in Jersey will commence to run out of stock of the one-litre 2.5% fresh milk cartons on Tuesday 12 July until Thursday 14 July, subject to the van arriving in Jersey on Wednesday.
"The 500ml 2.5% fresh milk cartons will still be available."
He added: "During the period that the one-litre 2.5% fresh milk cartons will be unavailable we will increase the volumes of the one-litre 1% and one-litre whole fresh milk cartons that we pack to accommodate the volumes of fresh milk normally sold in the 2.5% cartons to ensure that there will be no overall shortage of fresh milk for our customers.
"I would like to sincerely apologise to all our customers for this situation, it is not acceptable and we will be making appropriate changes to ensure this does not happen again."